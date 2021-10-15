In-form India look to maintain SAFF stranglehold, face Nepal test in final

Ashim Sunam By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Things have not been straightforward for the highest-ranked team (107), India, in the ongoing SAFF Championship. They went to Maldives with a strong squad and were expected to steamroll past the lower-ranked teams in the competition. What followed was quite ordinary, with draws against Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. They were better in the last two matches of the group stage, beating Nepal and Maldives.

It would not be wrong to say that the team's performance has been affected as there was no preparatory camp ahead of the competition. However, as a team, they improved as the league phase progressed, eventually going on to top the table and reach the finals, where they will take on Nepal at the National Football Stadium in Male on Saturday.

It is going to be a unique experience for Nepal, who are appearing for the first time in the title-decider of the SAFF championship while India are looking to clinch the title for the eighth time. Barring the 2003 edition, India have reached the finals of the competition on all occasions, a fact that highlights their dominance. India will also head into the match with plenty of confidence after back-to-back victories. Captain Sunil Chhetri, who has scored four goals, will look to add to his tally and inspire the team. However, the striker is aware of Nepal's cohesive unit and expects a tough clash against them.

"They may not have extraordinary individuals like Ali Ashfaq (of Maldives). But as far as attacking as a team, defending as a team, fighting as a team are concerned, they are the best. We have played them thrice since September and they are extremely compact as a team and it's not going to be easy. But we have become better and better as games have gone by, and in the final, we have to be at our best. We pulled our socks up after the first two games and now it is time to finish the job. But the job is not yet done," said Chhetri, who with 79 international goals has gone past all-time great Pele in the international goals list.

The 37-year-old, despite his age, is one of the fittest players in the squad. The player, who has confirmed that he will still be playing for the next few years, also talked about his goals for the near future with the Asia Cup being his major target.

"The immediate one is to qualify for the Asia Cup. Although I do not talk about the long term targets...this is something that is very close to my heart. I have always said that we should always be at the Asia Cup. I know our performances have not given the country a lot of hope, but that's the bare minimum we should do and rub shoulders with the best in Asia," said Chhetri.