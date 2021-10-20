STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Multiple records made in sub-junior, junior national aquatic championships

Five national records were created as the 37th sub junior and 47th junior national aquatic championships kicked off at the Basavanagudi Aquatic Centre here.

Published: 20th October 2021

Image of swimming pool used for representation(File Photo | R Satish Babu)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Five national records were created as the 37th sub junior and 47th junior national aquatic championships kicked off at the Basavanagudi Aquatic Centre here. Bengal's Swadesh Mondal stole the show, breaking two records in the 100m breaststroke and 200m individual medley, both in group I boys.

Karnataka's Sambhavv R and Dhinidhi Desinghu were not far behind. The former, who finished first with a timing of 1:53.41s, bettered Srihari Nataraj’s three-year-old national record of 1:53.54 seconds in 200m freestyle for group I boys.

Meanwhile, Dhinidhi broke a 11-year-old national record of 2:17.52 held by Monique Gandhi of Maharashtra. Tamil Nadu Swimming Academy also collected two gold medals. Shabarish Vishwanathan PR and Nitheesh MS sizzled in 100m breastroke, winning gold in the group IV and III boys respectively. 

Comments

