Another record for Ridhima in swimming natls

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Ridihima Veerendra Kumar is on a roll at the Basavanagudi Aquatic Centre (BAC) here at the ongoing 37th Sub Junior and 47th Junior National Aquatic Championships. On Thursday, the Karnataka swimmer created a new record in the 50m backstroke group II girls with a timing of 29.94, erasing Maana Patel’s record of 30.37, achieved in 2017. Ridhima had broken the 100m backstroke record on Wednesday.

In an interesting 50m breaststroke group I boys event, Tamil Nadu Swimming Academy’s Yadesh Babu MS sparkled in the heats with a record of 29.83. However, Yadesh could not deliver his A game in the final, as he finished fourth.

Select results (winners): 50M Backstroke Group II Girls: Ridhima Veerendra Kumar (29.94) KAR (NR). 200M IM Group III Girls: Dhinidhi Desinghu (2:33.36) KAR (NR). 200M Butterfly Group I Boys: Aryan Panchal (2:03.52) GUJ (NR). 50M Breaststroke Group I Boys: Meet Makhija (30.04) MAH. 50M Breaststroke Group I Girls: Apeksha Fernandes (34.44) MAH (NR). 100M Butterfly Group V Boys: Monish Naidu P (1:19.59) TNSA.