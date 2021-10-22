STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

FIH Men's Junior Hockey World Cup to be held in Bhubaneswar as scheduled

The letter said that it will be ensured that the pre-arrival RT-PCR COVID-19 test for all participants is conducted within 72 hours of departure.

Published: 22nd October 2021 10:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2021 10:15 AM   |  A+A-

Hockey Stick

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The uncertainty over the FIH Men's Junior Hockey World Cup has been put to rest with Hockey India on Thursday receiving quarantine-related exemptions for participating teams from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As many as 16 teams - India, Korea, Malaysia, Pakistan, South Africa, Egypt, Belgium, Poland, France, Germany, Netherlands, Spain, USA, Canada, Chile and Argentina - will participate in the World Cup to be held at Kalinga Stadium here from November 24 to December 5, 2021.

In a letter to Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports LS Singh, his counterpart in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Lav Agarwal said that all participants from foreign countries may be exempted from mandatory home quarantine requirements with some conditions.

The letter said that it will be ensured that the pre-arrival RT-PCR COVID-19 test for all participants is conducted within 72 hours of departure. Participants arriving from Europe and Middle East countries will be tested on arrival in India. They will give their samples and exit the airport, it added.

All participants will self monitor their health for 14 days after arrival in India and if they develop any symptoms suggestive of COVID-19, they will isolate themselves and report the same to the event organisers/nearest COVID-19 health facility/national or state helpline.

The letter advised that the participants should minimise public interaction and follow COVID appropriate behaviour like wearing of mask, maintaining physical distancing, respiratory and hand hygiene throughout their stay.

The letter asked the department of Sports to monitor the participants and said that in case anyone develops any symptoms during the stay in India, RT-PCR test will have to be conducted. If found positive, the participant will be isolated and managed, and his contacts will be quarantined.

In a separate letter, the Deputy Director General of Disaster Management Cell of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Pradeep Khasnobis said that as England has been replaced by Poland, the participants from the country will also be exempted from mandatory home quarantine requirements.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Junior Hockey WC FIH Mens Junior Hockey WC Hockey World Cup Bhubaneswar Bhubaneswar hockey
India Matters
Former Principal Secretary M Sivasankar. (File Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Kerala gold smuggling case: Customs says gold was converted into ornaments and sold
Bollywood actress Ananya Panday arrives at NCB's office after being summoned for questioning, in Mumbai on October 21, 2021. (Photo | ANI)
'Chats from Aryan Khan's mobile reveal Ananya Panday supplied him weed thrice'
Telangana health staff segregating swab test results. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Explainer: What is the 'delta plus' variant of the coronavirus?
Late actor Vivekh (File | EPS)
Actor Vivek's death coincidental, not related to vaccine: Govt report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp