Time for Royal challenge with Continental GT Cup

Motorcycle manufacturing giants Royal Enfield are set to embark on a new journey with the Continental GT Cup.

Published: 22nd October 2021

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Motorcycle manufacturing giants Royal Enfield are set to embark on a new journey with the Continental GT Cup. The debut of the Chennai-based manufacturers is among the major highlights of the upcoming 24th JK Tyre FMSCI National Racing Championship which will be held at the Kari Motor Speedway in Coimbatore from October 23-24.

After the second wave of the Covid-19 surge in India, the Coimbatore race track will once again play host to motor racing with talents from across the country lining up for the top honours. The Continental Cup is expected to be among the showpiece events and it will be spread over four rounds comprising of eight races.

“The first-ever season of the JK Tyre presented Royal Enfield GT Cup has seen an overwhelming response... From an application list of more than 300 aspirants, 100 racers were shortlisted and invited to Coimbatore for the selection on Monday, October 18. A final grid of 18 riders who qualified for the races on Saturday and Sunday were identified along with two media wild cards. The qualifying rounds indicated a close competition between the shortlisted racers and promises some nail-biting racing action this weekend,” read a press release.

