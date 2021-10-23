Swadesh sizzles again

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Swadesh Mondal is a man on a mission at the ongoing 37th sub junior and 47th junior national aquatic championships at the Basavangudi Aquatic Centre here. After smashing two records on the opening day, the Bengal swimmer added two more records to his name in the 400m individual medley and the 200m breaststroke, both in Group I boys on Friday. In the former event, he clocked 4:34.15, and erased Advait Page’s record of 4:34.76 while Mondal bettered Danush S record of 2:22.44 with a swim of 2:22.29 in the latter.

In another record breaking performance in the 100m butterfly for group II girls, Hashika Ramachandra of Karnataka clocked 1:05.51 to erase statemate Mayuri Lingraj’s national record of 1:05.98 that was created in 2016.

However, it was a day, where Karnataka swimmers once again showed their superiority over other teams, winning 30 medals alone on the penultimate day of the championship. As of now, Karnataka have amassed 134 medals.

Results (select): 400M IM Group I Boys: 1 Swadesh Mondal (4:34.15) BENGAL (NR), 2 Shoan Ganguly (4:34.39) KAR, 3 Kalp S Bohra (4:43.05) KAR. 100M Butterfly Group II Girls: 1 Hashika Ramachandra (1:05.51) KAR (NR), 2 Rishika U Mangle (1:06.99) KAR, 3 Pratishtha Dangi (1:09.56) MAH. 200M Breaststroke Group I Boys: 1 Swadesh Mondal (2:22.29) BENGAL (NR), 2 Vidith S Shankar (2:22.60) KAR, 3 Bhargav Phukan (2:27.66) ASSAM. 100M Backstroke Group III Girls: 1 Dhinidhi Desinghu (1:11.23) KAR, 2 Pramiti Gnanasekaran (1:14.69) TNSA, 3 Naisha (1:16.82) KAR. 1500M Freestyle Group II Boys: 1 Pavan Dhananjaya (17:12.05) KAR, 2 Kaveen Raj V (17:46.29) TNSA, 3 Alaister Samuel Rego (17:52.49) KAR. 50M Butterfly Group V Boys: 1 Ajeet Yadav (34.20) UP, 2 Abdul Hafeez M (35.28) TNSA, 3 Monish Naidu P (36.15) TNSA.