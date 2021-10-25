STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh register convincing wins in senior national women's hockey

In the first match of the day, Hockey Jharkhand humiliated Hockey Andaman & Nicobar 28-0 in a Pool F match while Hockey Karnataka thrashed Tripura Hockey 11-0 in their Pool G match.

Hockey Stick

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JHANSI: Jharkhand, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh registered thumping wins over their respective rivals in pool matches of the 11th Hockey India senior women national championship, here on Monday. In the first match of the day, Hockey Jharkhand humiliated Hockey Andaman & Nicobar 28-0 in a Pool F match while Hockey Karnataka thrashed Tripura Hockey 11-0 in their Pool G match.

In Pool F, Delhi Hockey secured a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Hockey Rajasthan, Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu defeated Telangana Hockey 8-0 in a Pool G tie. In Pool H, Uttar Pradesh Hockey blanked Hockey Jammu & Kashmir 12-0, while in the final match of the day, Kerala Hockey defeated Assam Hockey 5-1 in Pool H.

