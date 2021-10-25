Two youth from Tamil Nadu's Coonoor picked for national athletics coaching camp

PS Sundar By

Express News Service

COONOOR: Two youngsters from Coonoor have been selected to participate in the athletics national coaching camp organised by the Sports Authority of India (SAI) in Bengaluru.

The Athletic Federation of India announced that Mohammed Azarudeen (26) would be one of the coaches and train middle-distance runners for the forthcoming major athletic competitions including World Championships, Commonwealth Games, Asian Games in 2020 and Asian Athletic Championship in 2023.

Azarudeen is a world athletic coach with level 2 certification in coaching and level 1 certification in lecturing for international courses for coaches. He has worked with candidates for Rio Olympics and Junior Youth Olympics.

A Mujamil (23), who recently joined the Southern Railways, has won several medals at state and national levels right from his student days. An alumnus of St Antony's Higher Secondary school in Coonoor, he won Gold in the All-India Railway athletic meet last month.

He holds a silver medal in the inter-state Senior Athletic Championship and bronze in open nationals in 800 m running events. "Azarudeen is my coach and I am aiming at winning a medal for India in international events," he said.