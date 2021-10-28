STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Para-shuttler Pramod Bhagat first from Odisha to be in race for top award 

It is presented to athletes for their outstanding achievements in the field of sports over a period of four years. 

Published: 28th October 2021 08:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2021 08:40 AM   |  A+A-

Indian para-shuttler Pramod Bhagat

Indian para-shuttler Pramod Bhagat (Photo | Pramod Bhagat Twitter)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: It has been a year of top honours for ace para-shuttler Pramod Bhagat. After the Tokyo Paralympics gold, he has now been nominated for the prestigious Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award 2021.Pramod, who bagged the gold medal in SL3 singles category in the Tokyo Paralympic Games, is the first sportsperson from Odisha to be on the top list along with 11 others and, of course, on cloud nine. He was awarded Arjuna Award in 2019.

“I am extremely happy and honoured today. Being a player representing the country in Olympic Games is a matter of pride and winning a gold for the country is a historic moment in my life,” the champion said.

He thanked the Odisha government for recommending his name for the award. “I am here today because of the support of my family, friends, Attabira villagers and all my coaches. The government of India, Sports Authority of India and State government helped me in every step to become the World No 1,” added Pramod. 

He recounted the numerous challenges and tough times he encountered on his journey to be the World No 1. “Life taught me many lessons and one thing I had learnt was to never give up. Keep trying with all dedication and discipline and one day you will achieve your goals,” he added.The Rajiv Gandhi Khel Award was recently renamed as Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award. It is presented to athletes for their outstanding achievements in the field of sports over a period of four years. 

The national sports awards committee has also recommended Neeraj Chopra who bagged the historic gold at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 along with other medal winners Ravi Dahiya, PR Sreejesh and Lovlina Borgohain for the highest sporting honour. The committee has also recommended veteran India women cricketer Mithali Raj along with legendary footballer Sunil Chhetri, Sumit Antil (athletics), Avani Lekhara, Manish Narwal (shooting), Krishna Nagar (badminton) for the top honour.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pramod Bhagat
India Matters
Maharashtra Home minister Dilip Walse Patil (Photo| Facebook)
Fully vaccinated Maharashtra minister Dilip Patil tests positive for Covid 2nd time in 1 year
(Representational Image)
17-year-old in Kerala gives birth with help of YouTube videos, neighbour arrested
A glance into the women-run ‘Fusion Fluids’ tea manufacturing unit at Sivakasi | Express
WATCH | This TN woman is brewing healthy tea and a safe workplace for women
India's Rishabh Pant, left, and captain Virat Kohli run between the wickets during the ICC World T20 match between India and Pakistan in Dubai. (Photo | AP)
India walk tightrope at ICC T20 World Cup, here's why

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp