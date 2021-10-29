STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
B Jagadesh bags billiards crown

B Jagadesh of Tamil Nadu Postal Sports Board defended the state men’s billiards title in the TNBSA state ranking meet here on Thursday.

Billiards

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  B Jagadesh of Tamil Nadu Postal Sports Board defended the state men’s billiards title in the TNBSA state ranking meet here on Thursday. This entails Jagadesh to represent Tamil Nadu as No 1 in the national billiards championship.

Jagadesh beat Varun Kumar of MCC 4-2 in the 150 Up best of 7 frames in the final.

In the juniors (U-21) girls snooker championship that was held at SSA, Anupama R of SSA defended her title by defeating Mariam Agnesh of Coonoor 2-0 with a break of 36.

Results: Men (Billiards Final): B Jagadesh (TNPSB) bt J Varun Kumar (MCC) 105 (50)-150 (65), 150 (50)-90, 131-151 (65), 151 (71)-61, 151(59)-68, 152-104. Girls:(U-21 Snooker): Final: Anupama R (SSA) bt Mariam Agnesh (Coonoor) 69-12 (36), 48-42; 3 & 4 placing: Snenthra Babu (SSVM) bt Srinidhi (SOS) 58-40, 67-48.

Dinesh scalps five
S Dinesh’s 5 for 20 came in handy for Krish CC to hammer Air Warriors CC by six wickets in a First Division match of the Chengalpattu DCA  league.

Brief scores: I Division: Air Warriors CC 104 all out in 31.4 ovs (S Dinesh 5/20) lost to Krish CC 108/4 in 22.4 ovs (G Manikandan 50 n.o.).

Omega school gets lights
Lalaji Memorial International School (Omega) joined hands with 22 Yards to install floodlights at its ground. The floodlight facility was inaugurated by Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, Minister for School Education, Tamil Nadu and Tha Mo Anbarasan, Minister for Rural Industries, Tamil Nadu. Kasi Viswanathan CEO of Chennai Super Kings was guest of honour. 

