Anupama retains billiards crown  

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Anupama R of SSA defeated Mariam Agnesh of Coonoor 3-1 in the women’s billiards final of the TNBSA state ranking meet here on Friday.

Anupama, who is being coached by Saleem, won the ladies billiards title for the fourth time in a row. Though Anupama lost the first frame and faced a bit of resistance in the second one, she put her experience to effective use and dominated the rest of the match to emerge triumphant. Anupama won all her earlier matches without losing a single frame.

Results: Women: Billiards Final: Anupama R (SSA) bt Mariam Agnesh (Coonoor) 59-75, 75-40, 76-14, 76-4. Semifinals: Anupama R (SSA) bt Snenthra Babu (SSVM) 76-28, 75-48, 75-6; Mariam Agnesh (Coonoor) bt Neena Praveen (Cues & U) 75-49, 42-75 (42uf), 75-58. 3 and 4 place: Snenthra Babu (SSVM) bt Neena Praveen 40-50, 50-41, 50-37.

Muraleedharan honoured

SDAT Dolphin Swimming Aca­demy chief coach KT Muraleedharan was felicitated by Swimming Federation of India for his contribution in the outstanding performance of his tra­i­n­ee MS Yadesh Babu who created a national record in the 50m breast stroke group 1 boys category at the 37th sub-Junior and 47th junior national championship at Bengaluru.

Vignesh’s effort in vain

T Vignesh Pathy’s century (115) went in vain as Reserve Bank RC lost to Triplicane CC by 19 runs in a third division ‘A’ zone match of the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association league. In the IV Division, Hunters XI beat Madras CC by 100 runs.

Brief scores: III Division ‘A’: Triplicane CC 263/9 in 50 ovs (PS Manikandan 71, B Sai wRupesh 58, Prabhu Balachandiran 3/69) bt Reserve Bank RC 244/7 in 50 ovs (T Vignesh Pathy 115, S Murali 41, S Vijaya Kumar 3/50). IV Division ‘A’: Hunters XI 155 in 48 ovs (J Aswath Narayanan 45, A Abraham David Raj 4/30, S Jafar 3/32, K Vel Murugan 3/65) bt Madras UC 55 in 23.3 ovs (G Aravind 6/28). Cosmopolitan Club 162/6 in 28 ovs (KS Siddarth 79, S Inbarasu 3/22) lost to Purasawalkam CC 163/3 in 24.3 ovs (M Rushil Kumar 54 n.o).