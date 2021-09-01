STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Salute our Paralympians, they are like real heroes: Vijender Singh

Beijing Olympics bronze-medal winner Vijender Singh on Wednesday showered praises on Tokyo Paralympics medallists.

Published: 01st September 2021 06:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2021 06:38 PM   |  A+A-

Indian professional boxer Vijender Singh

Indian professional boxer Vijender Singh (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Beijing Olympics bronze-medal winner Vijender Singh on Wednesday showered praises on Tokyo Paralympics medallists, saying, "I salute them for their performances despite facing so many problems in life… nothing is impossible for them."

From an Indian point of view, just like the recently concluded 2020 Olympics, the current edition of the Paralympics in Tokyo will never be forgotten. Indians have already registered their best ever performance at a single edition of the Paralympics with the medal haul touching double figures for the first time in history.

Delighted with the performance, Vijender told IANS that, "I got to know about their stories. Some faced a lot of troubles but despite all odds, they (Paralympians) came out strong and made India proud. They are real heroes like army men and others. People should learn from them that nothing is impossible.

"I want to congratulate and salute each of our para-athletes for their achievements. And wish them luck for their prosperous future. I watched how Antil (Sumit) and Jhajharia (Devendra) delivered some brilliant throws (Javelin). Sumit even broke the world records thrice. I was amazed. They are doing so well," the professional boxer added.

So far India have won 10 medals -- Bhavina Patel (Table Tennis) - Silver, Nishad Kumar (High Jump) - Silver, Avani Lekhara (Shooting) - Gold, Yogesh Kathuniya (Discus Throw) - Silver, Devendra Jhajharia (Javelin Throw) - Silver, Sundar Singh Gurjar (Javelin Throw) - Bronze, Sumit Antil (Javelin Throw) - Gold, Singhraj Adhana (Shooting) - Bronze, Mariyappan Thangavelu (High Jump) - Silver, Sharad Kumar (High Jump) - Bronze -- in Tokyo. With further medal contenders participating in their respective events, hopes are high of more laurels.

Vijender also congratulated javelin sensation Neeraj Chopra for winning gold in the Tokyo Olympics. "He (Neeraj) was awesome there and I felt so proud of him."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vijender Singh Paralympics 2020 Paralympics 2021 Tokyo Paralympics Tokyo Paralympics 2020 Tokyo Paralympics 2021
India Matters
People queue up to get vaccinated against the coronavirus at a municipal health center in Kolkata. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Highly mutated C.1.2 variant sparks concern amid third wave fears
Forget Covid numbers, restart economy, open schools: Experts to Kerala govt
For representational purposes
Ongoing economic recovery will take India above pre-pandemic levels in most sectors: Economist
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Cow should be declared national animal: Allahabad High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The New York City Fire Department was responding to rescue calls in all five boroughs, a department spokesperson said. (Photo | AP)
Emergency declared in New York amid 'record-breaking rain', flooding
Assam floods: 5 dead, nearly 6.47 lakh people affected in 22 districts
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp