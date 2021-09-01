STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tokyo Paralympics: Suyash Narayan Jadhav gets disqualified in Men's 100m breaststroke - SB7

Suyash Narayan Jadhav was disqualified in the Men's 100m breaststroke -- SB7 at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre in the ongoing Paralympic Games.

Suyash Narayan Jadhav is scheduled to be back for the 50m butterfly, his main event at the Games.

Suyash Narayan Jadhav is scheduled to be back for the 50m butterfly, his main event at the Games. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By ANI

TOKYO: India's Suyash Narayan Jadhav was disqualified in the Men's 100m breaststroke -- SB7 here at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre on Wednesday in the ongoing Paralympic Games.

Jadhav's timing in the event was not registered as he was disqualified. The Indian was disqualified based on the technical issue as he performed more than one fly kick after the turn, as per the official reason recorded.

Colombia's Carlos Zarate won the gold with a Paralympic record of 1:12.01. Russian Paralympic Committee's (ROC) Egor Efrosinin grabbed silver while Australia's Blake Cochrane clinched bronze in the final.

Suyash Jadhav is scheduled to be back for the 50m butterfly on Friday, his main event at the Games.

Earlier in the day, no Indian shooter qualified for the final of R3 - Mixed 10m Air Rifle Prone SH1 as Avani Lekhara finished at 27th place, while Sidhartha Babu was at 40th place and Deepak at 43rd place.

As of now, India's medal tally stands at 10 as Mariyappan Thangavelu, Sharad Kumar and Singhraj added to the count on Tuesday.

