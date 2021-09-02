STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tokyo Paralympics: Injured taekwondo athlete Aruna Tanwar pulls out of repechage quarter-final bout

Aruna Tanwar has withdrawn from her women's K44-49kg repechage quarter-final bout of the Tokyo Paralympics due to injury.

Indian para taekwondo athlete Aruna Tanwar

By ANI

TOKYO: India's taekwondo player Aruna Tanwar has withdrawn from her women's K44-49kg repechage quarter-final bout of the Tokyo Paralympics due to injury.

"#ParaTaekwondo Update. India's Aruna Tanwar withdraws from her Women's K44-49kg Repechage quarterfinal bout due to an injury. We wish her a speedy recovery and all the best for her competitions ahead," SAI Media tweeted.

Aruna was taken for scans after she injured herself on Thursday. According to the medical document, the medical examiner certified that the injured athlete cannot compete in the showpiece event until she gets further evaluation and treatment. "We will transfer Aruna to polyclinic today," the medical document read.

Aruna had entered the quarter-finals of the Tokyo Paralympics after beating Danijela Jovanovic of Serbia in the women K44-49kg category.

Aruna won the game 29-9 against the Serbian athlete to move to the quarter-finals. However, the Indian athlete lost her next match to Peruvian athlete Leonor Espinoza Carranza.

Aruna got hit in her first match and the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) medical clinic doctors took her for scans as they suspected a hairline fracture.

Aruna, the para taekwondo player from village Dinod of district Bhiwani in Haryana, was awarded a wild card entry for the Tokyo Paralympic Games, which made her the first Indian to compete in the global multi-para sport event after a long time as confirmed by the national federation.

