Tokyo Paralympics: Taekwondo star Aruna Tanwar loses quarter-final bout

Aruna Tanwar started the match on a high as she won the first round 8-4 and then continued the winning momentum to seal the second essay.

Published: 02nd September 2021 11:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2021 11:07 AM   |  A+A-

Paralympian Aruna Tanwar.

Paralympian Aruna Tanwar.

By ANI

TOKYO: India's taekwondo player Aruna Tanwar on Thursday, September 1, 2021, lost her quarter-final match to Peruvian athlete Leonor Espinoza Carranza in the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics.

Carranza, the Peruvian athlete defeated Aruna 84-21 in the quarter-final bout to reach the semi-finals.

Carranza got the better of Aruna in all three rounds as the Indian athlete faced a crushing defeat (26-2, 30-10, 28-9). Aruna will go into repechage if her opponent qualifies for the finals of the showpiece event.

Aruna had won her round of 16 match after beating Danijela Jovanovic of Serbia earlier in the day. She won the game 29-9 against the Serbian athlete.

Aruna started the match on a high as she won the first round 8-4 and then continued the winning momentum to seal the second essay.

Riding on confidence, the Indian athlete dominated the third round and won the essay 15-2 to seal the match. 

