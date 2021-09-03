STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Shuttler Bhagat enters semifinal

The reigning world champion won 21-12, 21-9 against the Ukrainian to top his group and enter SL3 last four.

Published: 03rd September 2021 03:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2021 09:45 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

World No 1 para-shuttler Pramod Bhagat registered an easy victory over Ukraine’s Oleksandr Chyrkov in his second group A match of the Tokyo Paralympics to sail into men’s singles semifinals on Thursday. The reigning world champion won 21-12, 21-9 against the Ukrainian to top his group and enter SL3 last four. In his first match, he had defeated compatriot Manoj Sarkar 21-10, 21-23, 21-9. 

“I was in the groove today and played really well. Chyrkov is a good player and played some good strokes in the match. I am very happy that I have reached the semifinals,” Bhagat said after the match. “Things are going to be tough from here as the knockout stages start. My focus is on one match at a time and also the last league game of the mixed doubles which is a do-or-die situation for us.” Bhagat and Palak Kohli will play Siripong Teamarrom and Nipada Saensupa in mixed doubles class SL3-SU5 on Friday.

Other Indian shuttlers, including Suhas Yathiraj, Tarun Dhillon and Krishna Nagar also won their respective singles matches. Dhillon beat Thailand’s Siripong Teamarrom 21-7, 21-3 while Yathiraj won 21-9, 21-3 against Germany’s Jan Niklas Pott in SL4 category. Nagar defeated Malaysia’s Taresoh Didin 22-20, 21-10 in SH6 class. In women’s singles SU5 class, Kohli lost her opening match against Japan’s Ayako Suzuki but came back to beat Turkey’s Zehra Baglar in her next outing in SU5 category. Parul Parmar, however, lost both her matches in SL3 class. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Pandemic stress blamed as close to 40 per cent first-year MBBS students fail exam in Bihar
People wait to receive the vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination center in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Amid emergence of new variant, 8 Maharashtra districts show rise in Covid numbers
Red Fort. (Photo | PTI)
Tunnel used by Britishers to reach Red Fort discovered at Delhi Assembly
Prime Minister Narendra Modi chats with Suresh Gopi after receiving the guava sapling
Kerala girl’s guava sapling makes it to PM Modi’s courtyard

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Heavy snowfall snapped the communication lines, resulting in delayed alert to the district authorities. (Representational Photo | AP)
Climate Change: In one year, Himachal Pradesh loses 18.52% of its snow cover, suggests study
The motive was to bring the issue to the notice of the people and the authorities in India and abroad, said the fashion photographer Pranjal Kumar. (Photo | EPS)
Photoshoot on a dumpster: Jharkhand model raises awareness by doing catwalk on garbage!
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp