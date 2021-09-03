STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tokyo Paralympics: Indian shuttlers Tarun Dhillion and Suhas Yathiraj lose final group games

Tarun Dhillon lost to Setiawan Fredy by 2-0 in the men's singles SL4 - Group B match here at Yoyogi National Stadium.

Indian para shuttler Suhas Yathiraj

Indian para shuttler Suhas Yathiraj (Photo | SAI Media Twitter)

By ANI

TOKYO: Indian shuttler Tarun Dhillon lost to Indonesia's Setiawan Fredy by 2-0 in the men's singles SL4 - Group B match here at Yoyogi National Stadium on Friday.

Playing at Court 1, the Indonesian outclassed Tarun in straight sets by 21-19 and 21-9 in 27 minutes.

The Indian started the match on a good note as he was on equal footing with Setiawan. Tarun who was trailing 8-11 in the interval did a scintillating comeback in the later stages of the first set as he levelled the set on 19-19. Fredy kept his nerves better as he then clinched the last two points easily to clinch the first set.

The second set was all one-way traffic as the Indonesian thoroughly dominated the proceedings to take the match and the top place in the group.

In the Group A match, Suhas Yathiraj also went down against his opponent from France by 2-0. Lucas Mazur defeated the Indian by 21-15, 21-17 in 41 minutes.

Shuttlers Krishna Nagar, Manoj Sarkar have reached the semi-finals of the Tokyo Paralympics. While Krishna Nagar beat GV Tavares of Brazil in straight sets in the singles SL6 Group match, Manoj (SL3 Group match) defeated Ukraine's Oleksandr Chyrkov in a similar manner to reach the semi-finals.

Also Indian duo Pramod Bhagat and Palak Kohli defeated N Saensupa and Siripong Teamarrom 2-0 in mixed doubles SL3 SU5 Group match to move to semi-finals.

