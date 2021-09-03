STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tokyo Paralympics: Just can't believe it, says Avani Lekhara after bagging her second medal

Avani Lekhara cannot believe that she has become the first Indian athlete to win two individual medals in the same edition of the Paralympics or Olympics.

Published: 03rd September 2021

Avani Lekhara became the first woman from India to win a Paralympics gold medal.

Avani Lekhara became the first woman from India to win a Paralympics gold medal. (Photo | SAI Media)

By ANI

TOKYO: Shooter Avani Lekhara cannot believe that she has become the first Indian athlete to win two individual medals in the same edition of the Paralympics or Olympics.

Avani won a bronze medal in the R8 women's 50m rifle 3P SH1 event in the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics on Friday and had earlier in the week won the gold medal in the women's R2 -- 10m Air Rifle standing SH1.

Avani expressed gratitude towards everyone who helped her achieve her dreams in the Games.

"I am extremely happy, I just can't believe it. Everyone has supported me, whole support staff, coaches, everyone have been with me throughout my journey, so I'm thankful to all," Avani told ANI.

With this win, Avani took India's medal tally to 12 at the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics.

Avani had on Monday had created history by winning the gold medal as she became the first woman from India to win a Paralympics gold medal. Avani had finished with a Paralympic Record and in-process equalled the World Record with 249.6 points.

Avani had fallen short of words when she asked to describe the feeling of winning a gold medal.

"I'm feeling so happy, so grateful so elated for everything. When I won gold I was so happy that I couldn't believe it, I felt like I am on top of the world. I was so happy," Avani said.

"I would like to dedicate my medal to all the Indians, all of them have supported me, I'm so thankful and grateful to each one of them," she had said. (ANI)

