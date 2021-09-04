STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cyrus Poncha elected Asian Squash Federation vice-president

The SRFI secretary-general Cyrus Poncha was elected vice-president of the Asian Squash Federation for a four-year term.

Published: 04th September 2021

SRFI secretary-general Cyrus Poncha

SRFI secretary-general Cyrus Poncha (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

CHENNAI: The Squash Rackets Federation of India (SRFI) secretary-general Cyrus Poncha was on Saturday elected vice-president of the Asian Squash Federation for a four-year term.

Poncha, a Dronacharya awardee, was elected vice-president during the ASF's 41st annual general meeting held virtually, a press release from SRFI said here.

The others to be elected vice-presidents were: Fayez Abdullah S Al-Mutairi (Kuwait) and Tae-sook Heo (Korea).

Poncha is the third Indian after former World Squash president N Ramachandran and current SRFI president Debendranath Saragi to become ASF vice-president.

"Cyrus has shown his dedication and commitment to the development of squash for more than two decades. From a player to a coach and now administrator, Cyrus has a wealth of experience. I am sure he will flourish in his new appointment," Sarangi was quoted as saying.

