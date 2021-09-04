STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Indian shooter Manish Narwal expresses gratitude after winning gold at Tokyo Paralympics

Manish Narwal created the Paralympic record as he amassed 218.2 points to win the gold medal in the P4 - Mixed 50m Pistol SH1 final.

Published: 04th September 2021 03:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2021 03:06 PM   |  A+A-

Indian shooter Manish Narwal

Indian shooter Manish Narwal (Photo | SAI Media Twitter)

By ANI

TOKYO: Indian shooter Manish Narwal on Saturday expressed gratitude towards family, coaches and everyone who supported him during the journey after he won a gold medal in the Tokyo Paralympics.

The 19-year-old Manish created the Paralympic record as he amassed 218.2 points to win the gold medal in the P4 - Mixed 50m Pistol SH1 final.

"I would like to thank, my family, coaches and every citizen of the country from the bottom of my heart," Manish told ANI.

In the same event, Singhraj Adhana grabbed his second medal of the Tokyo Paralympics with 216.7 points as he clinched silver on Saturday.

Singhraj Adhana started better of the two Indians in the final as he was placed in the lead at the table after the first 10 shots while amassing 92.1 points.

Manish who finished seventh in the qualification, had a very jittery start to the final as he gathered 87.2 in the 1st competition stage.

Singhraj and Manish then stepped up when it mattered the most as both shooters held their nerves against the early charge of the Chinese pair in the elimination stage.

Manish then dramatically dropped to the 4th position after the 18th shot. But in his 19th and 20th shot, the 19-year-old Indian aimed a sensational 10.8 and 10.5 to grab the first place from Singhraj.

With a fight against the compatriot for a first-place finish, Manish finished with an 8.4 and 9.1 meanwhile Singhraj aimed 8.5 and 9.4 in his last two shots.

Earlier this week, Singhraj clinched a bronze medal in the P1 men's 10m Air Pistol SH1 final.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Manish Narwal ​Paralympics 2020 Paralympics 2021 Tokyo Paralympics Tokyo Paralympics 2020 Tokyo Paralympics 2021
India Matters
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
12-year-old who recovered from Covid dies of Nipah in Kozhikode
Mahatma Gandhi (File Photo)
How Madurai made Mahatma Gandhi shed his Gujarati attire
TJS George Column | Azadi, Amrit Mahotsav and Savarkar
Supertech’s twin towers. (File Image)
Opinion | Bring on the bulldozers against the towers of corruption

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
12-year-old who recovered from Covid dies of Nipah in Kozhikode
Militiamen loyal to Ahmad Massoud, son of the late Ahmad Shah Massoud, push a vehicle during a training exercise, in Panjshir province, northeastern Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
'We will be successful': In Afghanistan's Panjshir Valley, anti-Taliban forces fight on
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp