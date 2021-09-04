Tokyo Paralympics: Haryana govt announces Rs 6 crore for Manish Narwal, Rs 4 crore for Singhraj Adhana

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: The Haryana government on Saturday announced a reward of Rs 6 crore for Manish Narwal and Rs 4 crore for Singhraj Adhana for bagging gold and silver medals in Mixed 50m Pistol event at the Tokyo Paralympics, respectively.

The state also announced government jobs for the medal winners, according to an official statement.

Shooter Manish Narwal smashed the Paralympic record to clinch India's third gold in the ongoing Tokyo Games, while compatriot Singhraj Adhana bagged the silver to make it a sensational one-two finish for the country on Saturday.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, while extending his congratulations, said both the medal winners are from Faridabad district in the state and that the entire nation is proud of their achievements.

He said the state government is giving awards, government jobs and other facilities to Paralympic players on par with other sports persons.

The chief minister added that the state government's sports policy is being appreciated globally and it is a matter of pride that players of Haryana are putting India on the world map.

Indian shooters have claimed a haul of five medals, including two gold, in the ongoing Games.