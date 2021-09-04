STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Tokyo Paralympics: Manish Narwal continues gold rush in shooting

After missing out in his pet event, Narwal knew that the mixed 50m pistol SH1 was his last shot at a podium finish, and he delivered gold with a Paralympic record of 218.2 on Saturday.

Published: 04th September 2021 11:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2021 11:10 PM   |  A+A-

Indian shooter Manish Narwal

Indian shooter Manish Narwal (Photo | SAI Media Twitter)

By Ashim Sunam
Express News Service

BENGALURU: India's Manish Narwal was looked upon as a serious medal contender at the Tokyo Paralympics. He had some big medal-winning performances in the last four to five years. But, on Tuesday, he was disappointed and angry with himself as he finished seventh in the men’s 10m air pistol SH1. After missing out in his pet event, Narwal knew that the mixed 50m pistol SH1 was his last shot at a podium finish, and he delivered gold with a Paralympic record of 218.2 on Saturday.

However, the young boy from Ballabhgarh, Haryana, who has an impairment in his right hand, did not pick up the art of shooting straight away. Initially, he loved outdoor sports and wanted to become a football player, but that didn't really materialise. It was around 2016 when his father was informed about a shooting event in a nearby place, and he was taken to the venue. The youngster fell in love with the sport thereon, and rigorous training and hard work led him to Tokyo, where he has brought laurels to the country.

But, this gold medal means much more. Coach JP Nautiyal, like other coaches associated with him over the years, was waiting for this day. And when it happened, Nautiyal and Narwal were involved in an embrace and they had tears of joy in their eyes. Nautiyal further opened up on how he helped the shooter prepare mentally in the last few days to avoid another upset.

“I knew about his potential. Heading into this (mixed 50m pistol SH1) event, I wanted him to have that belief and faith. Shooting is a mental sport. In the last two days here, we made him relax, took him out for a walk around the village and cracked a few jokes here and there to keep him at ease,” Nautiyal told this daily from Tokyo. Also, we gave him that much-needed confidence, talking about his big achievements in the past and told him he can do it here also. And he won gold for India today.”

Nautiyal’s joy did not end there as Singhraj Adhana secured silver with 216.7 in the same event, helping India finish one-two. In fact, Singhraj, who built a shooting range at his home to train during Covid, has been on top of his game with the shooter winning bronze in the 10m air pistol SH1 a few days ago. Both shooters' feats are special considering Singhraj, 39, and Narwal, 19, got into shooting four and five years ago only. It is also their first Paralympics.

"It (one-two finish) is a big achievement. But I have to say in a sport like shooting, if you put in that hard work and have that skill, four or five years is quite a good period to reach at this stage. Actually, India are very good at shooting and have won a number of medals. Talking about these two shooters, Singhraj is very disciplined and his approach is systematic. Manish, on the other hand, is young, kind of bubbly, but both are quality shooters. I was sure they would win medals," added Nautiyal.  

The performance of the Indian shooters in this edition has been brilliant, collecting five medals, including two gold. The medal count could further increase on Sunday, the final day of the Paralympics, with the in-form Avani Lekhara, who has gold and bronze already against her name, keen to complete a hat-trick. Siddhartha Babu and Deepak will also compete in the event.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Manish Narwal Tokyo Paralympics Paralympics Paralympic medal JP Nautiyal
India Matters
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
12-year-old who recovered from Covid dies of Nipah in Kozhikode
Mahatma Gandhi (File Photo)
How Madurai made Mahatma Gandhi shed his Gujarati attire
TJS George Column | Azadi, Amrit Mahotsav and Savarkar
Supertech’s twin towers. (File Image)
Opinion | Bring on the bulldozers against the towers of corruption

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Krishna Nagar competes against Hong Kong's Chu Man Kai during men's singles SH6 gold medal badminton match at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Paralympics: With Krishna Nagar's gold, India gets 19 medals
Militiamen loyal to Ahmad Massoud, son of the late Ahmad Shah Massoud, take part in a training exercise, in Panjshir province. (Photo | AP)
Resistance forces claim about 600 Taliban killed in Afghanistan's Panjshir
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp