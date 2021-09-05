STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tokyo Paralympics: Shuttler Tarun Dhillon loses to Indonesia's Setiawan in bronze medal match

Tarun Dhillon got off to a decent start and gave a neck-to-neck fight before losing the first game to Setiawan 21-17. 

Published: 05th September 2021 08:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2021 08:54 AM   |  A+A-

Paralympian Tarun Dhillon

Paralympian Tarun Dhillon. (Photo | DD Sports screengrab)

By ANI

TOKYO: Indian shuttler Tarun Dhillon missed out on a bronze medal after he faced a defeat at the hands of Indonesia's Fredy Setiawan in the men's singles SL4 event of the Tokyo Paralympics on Sunday, September 5, 2021. Setiawan defeated Tarun in straight sets 21-17, 21-11 to clinch the bronze medal match in just 32 minutes.

Tarun got off to a decent start and gave a neck-to-neck fight before losing the first game to Setiawan 21-17. The Indonesian took the closely-fought first game to move closer to the bronze medal.

In the second game, Setiawan continued his fine form and took an early lead in the essay. The Indonesian shuttler led the second essay 10-4 at the halfway mark. Riding high on confidence, Setiawan piled further pressure on Tarun to take the second game 21-11.

On Saturday, shuttler Pramod Bhagat clinched the gold medal after defeating Great Britain's Daniel Bethell by 2-0 in the men's singles SL3 -- final.

Battling it out on Court 1, the top-seed Indian overwhelmed the second-seed Daniel Bethell in straight sets by 21-14 and 21-17 in 45 minutes. This was India's first medal in badminton at the Tokyo Paralympics. 

