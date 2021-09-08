STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Sports ministry says dope violators eligible for national sports honours if ban period served

The decision that will benefit the likes of boxer Amit Panghal, whose "inadvertent" violation in 2012 has denied him a shot at the honours.

Published: 08th September 2021 02:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2021 02:46 PM   |  A+A-

Doping

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The sports ministry has made dope-tainted athletes and coaches eligible for the National Sports Awards provided they have completed their ban periods, a decision that will benefit the likes of boxer Amit Panghal, whose "inadvertent" violation in 2012 has denied him a shot at the honours.

In a circular issued for this year's honours, which are expected to be announced in the next few days, the ministry said that athletes penalised for doping offences will be eligible at the end of their suspensions but any achievements during the period will not be considered for the awards.

"...(the athletes) shall be eligible to be considered for the award after completion of their sentence/penalty/suspension/ban period. The achievement during the said suspension/punishment would not be considered," the ministry stated.

"The sportsperson against whom enquiry is pending/ongoing will not be considered," it added.

The Asian Games gold-winning Panghal, who is also India's first and only silver-medallist at the world championships, has been nominated twice for the Arjuna award but has not been considered because of the dope violation, which took place when he underwent treatment for chicken pox in 2012.

The 25-year-old Olympian has maintained that the dope violation was an inadvertent intake at the youth level. He was nominated for Khel Ratna last year.

The ministry has similarly relaxed the rules for dope-tainted coaches as well but coaches have rarely been penalised of any dope violations by their wards in Indian sports.

"A coach found encouraging the use of drugs/substances banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) based on a sample collected by the National Anti-Doping Agecy (NADA)...shall be eligible for the Dronacharya award after completion of their sentence," the ministry said.

Various national federations, like the Wrestling Federation of India, have their own disciplinary framework to fine or ban coaches who are found guilty of supplying banned substances or encouraging their usage.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
sports ministry doping National Sports Awards Amit Panghal NADA
India Matters
Representational Photo. (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)
‘Y-Break’: Five-minute yoga in ministry and government offices to de-stress employees
A boy wearing a face mask participate in Janmashtami celebrations in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
In past 6 days, Mumbai logs 28% of Covid cases recorded in August: BMC data
Babu Valavi going through the documents at his home in Kochi | Albin Mathew
Small-time Kochi investor in battle to reclaim Rs 1,448.5 crore stake in Udaipur-based firm
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
'Despite high mortality, curbing Nipah is easier than COVID-19': Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The book-loving auto driver who caught Paulo Coelho's attention
People crowd a market ahead of the Ganesh Chaturti festival in Mumbai, India, Sunday, Sept . 5, 2021. (Photo | AP)
COVID: In just six days of September, Mumbai logs over 28% of total cases recorded in August
Gallery
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp