Punjab CM the chef whips up delicacies for Olympians 

CHANDIGARH: The atmosphere was joyous and the occasion memorable. It was the dinner hosted by Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh for Olympic medallists and participants from the state, and others including gold medallist Neeraj Chopra.

Donning a chef’s apron to prepare a sumptuous spread, Amarinder’s special touch was unmistakable. And the smile of satisfaction on his face, after hours of hard work as chef, was infectious. “I started at 11 in the morning and I loved every minute of it,” he said. His hospitality knew no bounds, as he was seen serving his guests personally.

Menu

Mutton khara pishori, laung-ilaichi chicken, aloo korma, dal masri, murg korma, dugani biryani and zarda rice

Venue

Lawns of Amarinder Singh’s farmhouse in Siswan near Chandigarh

Guests: Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra; bronze medallist hockey team members Manpreet Singh (captain), Harmanpreet Singh (vice-captain), Mandeep Singh, Hardik Singh, Rupinder Pal Singh, Shamsher Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Gurjant Singh, Varun Kumar and Simranjit Singh; women’s hockey semifinalists Gurjit Kaur and Reena Khokhar and reserve player Krishan Bahadur Pathak; race-walker Gurpreet Singh; shooter Angadveer Singh Bajwa; discuss-thrower Kamalpreet