TTFI calls executive committee meeting to discuss Manika's fixing allegations against national coach

Published: 09th September 2021 04:47 PM

Table Tennis

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) has called its executive committee meeting on Saturday to discuss star player Manika Batra's allegations of match-fixing against national coach Soumyadeep Roy.

After Manika's allegation, in response to the TTFI's showcause notice, that the national coach had asked her to throw a match during the Olympic qualifiers in March, the federation had asked Roy for a written response which he has submitted.

"Both Manika and Roy will be heard in the meeting and inquiry panel will be formed," TTFI secretary Arun Banerjee told PTI on Thursday.

National camp in Sonepat

On the ongoing national camp in Sonepat, Banerjee said most of the players have reported barring Manika.

G Sathiyan, who had wanted to train in Poland instead, is also expected to reach in a day or two.

The federation recently made camp attendance compulsory for players to be eligible for big events, including the Asian Championships in Doha later this month.

Sutirtha Mukherjee, who did not report to Sonepat at the start of the camp, has also reached after recovering from fever, said Banerjee.

"The rules are pretty clear. You have to attend the camp to be eligible for selection," he said.

No full-time coach since 2018 Asian Games

The federation, which has not managed to rope in a foreign coach in more than three years due to COVID-19 pandemic and other reasons, is looking to hire one at the earliest.

Former Spanish player Alfredo Carneros has emerged as one of the candidates.

India veteran Sharath Kamal had defeated him in the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

"We lost a lot of time due to COVID. We are on the lookout and are talking to a few coaches. A decision will be made soon," added Banerjee.

