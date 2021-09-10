STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Elaine Thompson-Herah wins women's 100 at Diamond League finals

Jamaican, Elaine Thompson-Herah earned her third Diamond League title by clocking a meet record 10.65 seconds. Dina Asher-Smith of Britain, came second in 10.83 seconds.

Published: 10th September 2021 10:46 AM

Elaine Thompson-Herah of Jamaica celebrates after winning the women's 100 meters race during the Weltklasse IAAF Diamond League international athletics meeting at the Letzigrund stadium in Zuerich, Switzerland, Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021.

Elaine Thompson-Herah of Jamaica after winning the women's 100 m race during the Weltklasse IAAF Diamond League international athletics meeting at the Letzigrund stadium in Switzerland. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

ZURICH: Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah finished her season with another victory, clocking a meet record 10.65 seconds to win the women's 100 meters at the Diamond League finals on Thursday.

The Jamaican earned her third Diamond League title by pulling away from Dina Asher-Smith of Britain, who was second in 10.83.

She was one of several Olympic champions who finished the season-long Diamond League circuit with a win.

Armand Duplantis won the men's pole vault with a leap of 6.06 meters but once again failed to improve his own world record, making three unsuccessful attempts at 6.19.

World record-holder Karsten Warholm of Norway defended his Diamond League title by winning the men's 400 hurdles in 47.35 and Faith Kipyegon held off a surging Sifan Hassan on the final sprint to win the women's 1,500 in 3:58.33.

Gianmarco Tamberi of Italy, who was a joint gold medalist in Tokyo, won the men's high jump after clearing 2.34 meters.

American Fred Kerley, the silver medalist in Tokyo, won the men's 100 in 9.87.

The winners received a cash price of $30,000 each.

