Alwin Sundar takes pole in the second round of Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Local collegian Alwin Sundar (AS Motorsports) grabbed pole position in the novice (stock 165cc) category as the second round of the MRF MMSC FMSCI Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship commenced at the MMRT here on Friday.

Sundar, who leads the championship after his double in the previous round last month, clocked a best of 02 minutes, 07.596 seconds, followed by two riders from Thrissur, Allwin Xavier (Sparks Racing) (02:08.911) and Anfal A (Rockstar Racing) (02:09.069). The trio will head a 38-bike grid for the first race on Saturday.

Earlier, Bengaluru-based Anish Damodar Shetty (Race Concepts), who is placed second in the championship astride a KTM RC 390, topped the practice session in the premier pro-stock 301-400cc category, clocking a best lap of 01:53.332, ahead of Hyderabad’s Rahil Shetty (Gusto Racing, 01:53.469), also on a KTM, and Soorya PM (Rockers Racing, 01:53.876) on a Yamaha.

Raja shines

Raja’s 52 came in handy for Sumangali CC to beat Willow CC by 49 runs in a second division league match of the Chengalpattu DCA at NM greens ground here on Friday.

Brief scores: Sumangali CC 197/7 in 30 ovs (Siddharth 27, Raja 52, Jagadeesh 40; Logesh Raina 4/53) bt Willow CC 148/9 in 30 ovs (R Karthik 71, Lokesh 3/16).

Shrikrishna bags title

Shrikrishna of PSPB defeated Vijay Nichani of Coimbatore 5-3 in the final of the Saint Gobain-SA Faheem Memorial all-India 6red snooker tournament. Anand Santhanam, national head of Saint Gobain, gave away the prizes.