Alwin Sundar takes pole in the second round of Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship

Local collegian Alwin Sundar (AS Motorsports) grabbed pole position in the novice (stock 165cc) category in the second round of MRF MMSC FMSCI Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship.

Published: 11th September 2021 09:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2021 09:55 AM   |  A+A-

Starting lights at the Madras Motorsport Racing Track

Representational Image (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Local collegian Alwin Sundar (AS Motorsports) grabbed pole position in the novice (stock 165cc) category as the second round of the MRF MMSC FMSCI Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship commenced at the MMRT here on Friday.

Sundar, who leads the championship after his double in the previous round last month, clocked a best of 02 minutes, 07.596 seconds, followed by two riders from Thrissur, Allwin Xavier (Sparks Racing) (02:08.911) and Anfal A (Rockstar Racing) (02:09.069). The trio will head a 38-bike grid for the first race on Saturday.

Earlier, Bengaluru-based Anish Damodar Shetty (Race Concepts), who is placed second in the championship astride a KTM RC 390, topped the practice session in the premier pro-stock 301-400cc category, clocking a best lap of 01:53.332, ahead of Hyderabad’s Rahil Shetty (Gusto Racing, 01:53.469), also on a KTM, and Soorya PM (Rockers Racing, 01:53.876) on a Yamaha.

