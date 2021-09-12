STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Hockey India names 25 players for senior women's national camp

Hockey India on Sunday named 25 players for the senior women's national coaching Camp scheduled to begin from Monday.

Published: 12th September 2021 03:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2021 03:15 PM   |  A+A-

Indian Women's Hockey Team

Indian Women's Hockey Team (Photo | AP)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Hockey India on Sunday named 25 players, including the members of national team that secured a historic fourth place at the Tokyo Olympics, for the senior women's national coaching Camp scheduled to begin here from Monday.

"The core group which also includes the 16 players who were part of the Indian contingent at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 will report on Sunday, 12 September for the National Camp which will conclude on 20 October 2021," HI said in a release.

The 25 porobables include Gagandeep Kaur, Mariana Kujur, Suman Devi Thoudam and Mahima Choudhary, who have been moved to the Senior Core Group from the Junior ranks.

Experienced player Lilima Minz, Rashmita Minz, Jyoti, Rajwinder Kaur and Manpreet Kaur too have received a call-up for the camp.

Salima Tete, Lalremsiami and Sharmila who were part of the Olympic squad will join the junior Indian women's team's ongoing national coaching camp at the same campus in SAI, Bengaluru.

Bichu Devi Kharibam who was also part of the Olympic Core group will now join the Junior National Camp.

The junior core Group is currently preparing for the all-important FIH Junior Women's World Cup to be held later this year in South Africa.

"While the campaign in Tokyo ended on a disappointing note for the players as it was a case of so near yet so far from the medal, the love and support the players have received over these past few weeks has been incredible and this has motivated them to do better," Hockey India President Gyanendro Ningombam said.

Core Probable Group: Savita, Rajani Etimarpu, Deep Grace Ekka, Reena Khokhar, Manpreet Kaur, Gurjit Kaur, Nisha, Nikki Pradhan, Monika, Neha, Lilima Minz, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Namita Toppo, Rani, Vandana Katariya, Navjot Kaur, Navneet Kaur, Rajwinder Kaur, Udita, Rashmita Minz, Jyoti, Gagandeep Kaur, Mariana Kujur, Suman Devi Thoudam, Mahima Choudhary

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hockey India Indian Hockey Indian Womens Hockey Team Indian Womens Hockey
India Matters
Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani felicitates the new Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. (Photo | ANI)
Power back with Patidars as BJP resets Gujarat leadership
Priyanka Chopra attends her tribute on Jemaa El Fnaa square during the 18th Marrakech International Film Festival (Photo | AFP)
'The Activist': US reality show with Priyanka Chopra as celebrity host sparks controversy
Image for representation
Ola electric scooter factory to be largest all-women plant globally: Co-founder
The logo of the Swiss bank Credit Suisse, in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo | AP)
India to get third list of details of Swiss bank account holders; info on real estate assets included

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gujarat CM-designate Bhupendra Patel (Photo| Twitter)
Bhupendra Patel to be Gujarat's new Chief Minister: Who is he?
This 9/11 book is about hope and resilience: Kushal M Choksi
Gallery
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp