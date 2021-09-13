STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

F2: Daruvala finishes 5th in feature race

Daruvala had put up a dominant display in the sprint race on Saturday, but he wasn’t able to replicate that effort in the 30-lap race as he started sluggishly and clocked a timing of 56:41.936.

Published: 13th September 2021 03:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2021 08:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After emerging victorious in the second sprint race of the fifth round of the 2021 Formula 2 Championship on Saturday — his second Formula 2 victory — the feature race in Monza, Italy, on Sunday saw India’s Jehan Daruvala settle for a fifth-place finish.

Daruvala had put up a dominant display in the sprint race on Saturday, but he wasn’t able to replicate that effort in the 30-lap race as he started sluggishly and clocked a timing of 56:41.936. Australia’s Oscar Piastri finished first with a timing of 56:39.491 and extended his lead in the championship. Daruvalu, who drives for the UK-based Carlin Racing, is in his second season in Formula 2. In 2020, he finished 12th in the overall standings, having ended the season on an optimistic note with his first F2 victory coming in Bahrain. 

While Daruvala is seventh in the standings this season, Raymond Banerjee — under whom the 22-year-old began training — believes that his former ward has more to offer. “This season hasn’t been one of the best for him. He has always been quick, but things sometimes just don’t work out. He has had 3 podiums so far this season (he finished second once, third once and then won the race on Saturday). So he is in the top-10 in the championship, but it is not a great situation,” he said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani felicitates the new Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. (Photo | ANI)
Power back with Patidars as BJP resets Gujarat leadership
Priyanka Chopra attends her tribute on Jemaa El Fnaa square during the 18th Marrakech International Film Festival (Photo | AFP)
'The Activist': US reality show with Priyanka Chopra as celebrity host sparks controversy
Image for representation
Ola electric scooter factory to be largest all-women plant globally: Co-founder
The logo of the Swiss bank Credit Suisse, in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo | AP)
India to get third list of details of Swiss bank account holders; info on real estate assets included

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gujarat CM-designate Bhupendra Patel (Photo| Twitter)
Bhupendra Patel to be Gujarat's new Chief Minister: Who is he?
This 9/11 book is about hope and resilience: Kushal M Choksi
Gallery
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp