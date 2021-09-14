Senior archery nationals to be held from Oct 1  

Ayantan Chowdhury By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The 40th edition of the senior archery nationals will be held at Tatanagar (Jamshedpur) from October 1-10. Right after the conclusion of the meet, a selection trial to select the team for the Asian Championships will be held. The Senior Nationals, under the aegis of Jharkhand Archery Association (JAA) with the close partnership of TATA Steel Limited as a local host, will kick-off with the Indian round on October 2 and 3 followed by compound on October 5 and 6.

The recurve round will be the final event and it will be held on October 8 and 9. “In keeping with the Covid-19 protocols and trying to avoid overcrowding, all participants will be arriving a day prior to their events and will leave before the next set of events commence. All entries from state and associate members should reach on or before September 19,” a senior official informed this daily.