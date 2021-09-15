STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

IOC restates deepest concerns to International Boxing Association in recent letter

Based on the Terms of Reference for both experts, it seems that there is an overlap regarding the present AIBA's governance.

Published: 15th September 2021 04:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2021 04:55 PM   |  A+A-

Boxing

For representational purposes

By ANI

LAUSANNE: In a letter to the International Boxing Association (AIBA), the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Wednesday expressed once again strong concerns with regard to the situation of the International Federation.

Following the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 in 2021, the IOC Executive Board heard the report presented by the Chair of the IOC Special Monitoring Committee, Nenad Lalovic. Umar Kremlev, President of the International Boxing Association's letter received on September 7 were also taken into the account.

The three following areas were approached: Governance, Finance, and Refereeing and Judging (R&Js).

The IOC Executive Board stated that it is looking forward to reading Professor Haas's report on AIBA's governance analysis expected for the end of November 2021, as well as the conclusions by Professor McLaren regarding the administration of AIBA during the various presidencies until the present day; also foreseen for November 2021.

"Based on the Terms of Reference for both experts, it seems that there is an overlap regarding the present AIBA's governance. Therefore, the IOC would be grateful if AIBA could provide some clarification and share both Professor Haas and Professor McLaren intermediary and final reports/conclusions," IOC letter read on governance.

On finance, IOC stated: "Therefore, the IOC hopes that all the documents requested by EY could be shared at AIBA's earliest convenience to ensure that the ongoing concern raised since 2019 could be analysed. These requested documents include confirmed details on the resolution of the indebtedness and the terms of any sponsorship contract."

Regarding the Refereeing and Judging (R&Js), IOC said: "The IOC Executive Board is looking forward to receiving Professor McLaren's report on AIBA's judging system for its previous and current competitions. It is noted that the Stage 1 Report of Professor McLaren will be delivered by 30 September 2021. In addition, the IOC Executive Board was informed of a number of complaints regarding the judging and refereeing (R&J) by the participants to both the AIBA Youth World Championships and Asian Championships held early this year. We therefore anticipate that all such complaints and AIBA's full actions in response to such complaints will be documented in Professor McLaren's report by September 30, 2021."

Overall, the IOC Executive Board restated its deepest concerns and reiterated its previous position regarding the place of boxing in the programme of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 and future editions of the Olympic Games.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
International Boxing Association IOC International Olympic Committee AIBA
India Matters
(L-R) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mamata Banerjee and Adar Poonawalla (Photos | PTI)
Modi, Mamata among Time Magazine's 100 'most influential people of 2021'
Representational image of office work.
Goodbye WFH? Hyderabad's IT employees reluctantly returning to offices
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Taxpayers continue to face problems even as deadline to fix new IT portal gets over
The last year also recorded a surge in the cases of rioting. (File Photo | PTI)
Fake news, riots push India's crime rate up by 28 per cent amidst pandemic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Displaced Afghans distribute food donations at an internally displaced persons camp in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
Economic crunch, desperation: What Kabul looks like, one month after Taliban takeover
A SpaceX Falcon 9 lifts off with four private citizens from Pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral. (Photo | AP)
SpaceX launches four amateurs on private Earth-circling trip
Gallery
Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X and Doja Cat at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, September 12, 2021, in New York. (Photos | AP)
MTV Video Music Awards 2021: Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat win big
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp