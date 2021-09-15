STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Premier Handball League license-holders pledge Rs 240 crore to help sport at grassroots level

The company has already acquired the rights for both men's and women's leagues -- PHL -- in India for the next 10 years.

Published: 15th September 2021 05:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2021 05:05 PM   |  A+A-

Rs 2000 Money

For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The upcoming Premier Handball League license-holders, Bluesport Entertainment Pvt Ltd, have promised to invest Rs 240 crore to bolster the sport in the country, a proposal that has been welcomed by the national federation.

The company said it will fund the growth of both men's and women's handball in India in the next five years, "providing it with a much-needed boost not just at elite level but also at the grassroots".

"Apart from creating a professional handball league and its marketing, we are also looking at a holistic approach to develop the sport at the grassroots level...and customised programs especially curated to train the players, coaches as well as upgrading the handball infrastructure in India," Manu Agrawal, CEO and Co-Founder, Bluesport Entertainment Pvt Ltd said in a statement.

The Handball Federation of India welcomed the support.

"Handball as a sport has seen huge investments globally and the sport too has exponentially grown in popularity as well as commercially," said Anandeshwar Pandey, Executive Director, HFI.

"We have been working rigorously on the development of handball in India for years now and believe this investment by Bluesport Entertainment will bolster the process further," he added.

The company has already acquired the rights for both men's and women's leagues -- PHL -- in India for the next 10 years.

With an investment of Rs 120 crore each for the men's and women's game, it plans to spend Rs 35 crore for the grassroots development.

Played by over 190 countries across the world, handball is popular in India at the grassroots level with more than 85,000 registered players currently.

The inaugural edition of the PHL is scheduled to take place next year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Premier Handball League PHL
India Matters
(L-R) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mamata Banerjee and Adar Poonawalla (Photos | PTI)
Modi, Mamata among Time Magazine's 100 'most influential people of 2021'
Representational image of office work.
Goodbye WFH? Hyderabad's IT employees reluctantly returning to offices
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Taxpayers continue to face problems even as deadline to fix new IT portal gets over
The last year also recorded a surge in the cases of rioting. (File Photo | PTI)
Fake news, riots push India's crime rate up by 28 per cent amidst pandemic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Displaced Afghans distribute food donations at an internally displaced persons camp in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
Economic crunch, desperation: What Kabul looks like, one month after Taliban takeover
A SpaceX Falcon 9 lifts off with four private citizens from Pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral. (Photo | AP)
SpaceX launches four amateurs on private Earth-circling trip
Gallery
Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X and Doja Cat at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, September 12, 2021, in New York. (Photos | AP)
MTV Video Music Awards 2021: Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat win big
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp