Won't recognise Prime Volleyball League , our own event by January: Jakhar

Indraneel Das By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Volleyball Federation of India (VFI) says the Prime Volleyball League (PVL) won’t be recognised by the governing body for the sport in the country.

No federation official will be associated with it. The VFI has also sa­id it will not give perm­ission to the league.

This is because, according to Ramavtar Singh Jakhar, the federation has already announced its own league, the Indian Volleyball League (IVL). It is set to begin by January.

“We are going to conduct the league by January next year and are in talks with broadcasters and teams as well,” said Jakhar.

“Around 100 players have entered into an agreement with us to play in the lea­gue. We are already in touch with teams. If any of the teams who don’t want to be part of this league and want to join us, they are welcome.”

Jakhar is the chairman of the governing council of the IVL. The VFI is clear. It will not support the PVL in any way. VFI officials felt that without technical support from a federation, the league would just be entertainment.

Jakhar said that the general body had announced the lea­gue and formed a separate co­u­ncil like in IPL.

“The general body has formalised the IVL and formed a Governing Council just like IPL and I am the chairperson,” he said.

“The new league is just a private ve­n­ture and has nothing to do wi­th us. The federation is the one that conducts national camps and select teams to represent India. Any VFI-recognised ev­ent in India needs our permission.”

He also cited the example of Indian Cricket League that was not recognised by the Indian cricket board.

According to Jakhar, the ministry recognition is under review and is expected soon.

“However, the international federation and Indian Olympic Association (IOA) have already recognised them,” he said.

Whatever differences the VFI officials had during the election last year have been sorted out.

“Our president is Achyuta Samanta and secretary is Anil Choudhary and our teams participate abroad under their signature,” he said.

Jakhar also said the pe­ople who launched the league have monetary gains in mind. “Only for profit,” he said.

“But it’s the federation who takes care of players right from grassroots to international exposure.” He also made the point that all players, fr­om district level to international level, are registered with the VFI.