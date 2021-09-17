STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

At e-auction of PM's mementos, Lovlina Borgohain's gloves receive highest bid

Neeraj Chopra's javelin which gave India its sole gold in the 2020 Olympics has drawn a bid of over Rs 1.55 crore while its base price is Rs 1 crore.

Published: 17th September 2021 10:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2021 10:10 PM   |  A+A-

India's Lovlina Borgohain reacts after her victory over Nien-Chin Chen, of Chinese Taipei in their women's welter weight 69kg quarters boxing match at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

India's Lovlina Borgohain reacts after her victory over Nien-Chin Chen, of Chinese Taipei in their women's welter weight 69kg quarters boxing match at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Sports equipment and gears of India's Olympics and Paralympics stars, including badminton rackets of Krishna Nagar and S L Yathiraj, Neeraj Chopra's javelin and gloves of Lovlina Borgohain, are among Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mementos that are drawing the maximum bids in an e-auction by the Culture Ministry.

So far, the highest bid has been received for the boxing gloves of Lovlina Borgohain who won a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics. It has received a bid of Rs 1.92 crore against a base price of Rs 80 lakh.

Chopra's javelin which gave India its sole gold in the 2020 Olympics has drawn a bid of over Rs 1.55 crore while its base price is Rs 1 crore.

Badminton rackets of Paralympians Krishna Nagar and S L Yathiraj and the fence used by CA Bhavani Devi at the Olympics received bids of Rs 10 crore each during the day, but in the evening when the bids were reviewed, they were found to be fake.

As of now, the highest quoted bids for the badminton racquets of Nagar and Yathiraj are Rs 80 lakh and Rs 50 lakh respectively, at par with their base prices.

The bid for the fence used by Devi also stood at Rs 60 lakh, its base price.

Devi is the first Indian fencer to ever qualify for the Tokyo Olympics.

A javelin autographed by Sumit Antil, the gold medallist at the Tokyo Paralympics, has received a bid of Rs 1,00,08,000 against its base price of Rs 1 crore.

The sharp-shooting glasses worn by Manish Narwal, who bagged a gold medal in the mixed 50m pistol SH1 final at the Tokyo Paralympic Games, received a highest bid of Rs 95.94 lakh during the afternoon, but it was reviewed to Rs 20 lakh at end of the day.

The shooting glasses were presented by him to the prime minister.

A badminton racket and bag of Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist PV Sindhu received a bid of Rs 90.02 lakh against its base price of Rs 80 lakh. In this round, around 1,330 mementos are being e-auctioned.

The auction began on Friday, Prime Minister Modi's birthday.

The javelin used by Neeraj Chopra in the Tokyo Olympic Games is among the items with the highest base price at Rs 1 crore.

The lowest priced item is a small-sized decorative elephant for Rs 200.

The proceeds from the e-auction will go to the Namami Gange Mission aimed at conserving and rejuvenating the Ganga River.

The memorabilia include sports gear and equipment of the medal-winning Olympians and Paralympians, a replica of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir, Chardham, sculptures and paintings among others.

The wooden model of the Ram Mandir placed inside a glass box has received the highest quoted bid of Rs 3 lakh so far.

Another interesting memento which has grabbed eyeballs is the replica of the Rudraksha Convention Centre in Varanasi which has got a bid of Rs 40 lakh.

Individuals and organisations can participate through the website pmmementos.gov.in between September 17 and October 7.

After the auction ends, the ministry will notify the highest bidders through email.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PM Modi Modi birthday e-auction Neeraj Chopra Lovlina Borgohain Tokyo Paralympics
India Matters
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Schools in Kerala to reopen on November 1, primary classes will also resume
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Parents can’t object to inter-faith marriage, says Allahabad High Court
In Maharashtra, there were 49,671 cases on September 15 after the state reported 47,926 on September 7.  (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra cities record spike in Covid-19 cases again
Representational image of Coronavirus.
If no new COVID variant, third wave will not be as devastating as second: Top vaccinologist

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp