Expectations high on Abhishek Verma, Jyothi Vennam at World Archery Championship 2021

The week-long event, which starts on Tuesday, will see competitions in both compound and recurve categories across men, women, mixed, and the team divisions.

Published: 19th September 2021 02:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2021 02:20 PM   |  A+A-

Abhishek Verma (L) and Jyothi SUrekha Vennam

Abhishek Verma and Jyothi Surekha Vennam had won bronze in compound mixed team event in the previous edition of the championship. (File Photo)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Indian squad is set to take the centre stage at the World Archery Championships 2021, in Yankton, USA starting from September 19.

The week-long event, which starts on Tuesday, will see competitions in both compound and recurve categories across men, women, mixed, and the team divisions, as per olympics.com

Tokyo Olympians Deepika Kumari and Atanu Das did not make the team. The former Asian Games medallist Abhishek Verma and the bronze medallist from the last edition, Jyothi Vennam, are the experienced names among the compound archers. Youngsters Komalika Bari, Aditya Choudhary and Parth Salunkhe will lead India in the recurve.

The recurve trio heads into the World Championships on the back of a successful outing at the 2021 World Archery Youth Championships in Poland last month. India finished on top of the medals table at the Wroclaw meet with eight gold, two silver and five bronze medals.

Komalika Bari was the champion in the junior individual recurve event while Aditya Choudhary and Parth Salunkhe combined well with Dhiraj Bommadevara to hand India the title in the junior men's team event.

India's best outing at the biennial event came at the 2019 edition in 's-Hertogenbosch, the Netherlands, where they finished sixth in the overall standings with a silver and two bronze medals.

The Archery Association of India (AAI) has named a young team for the Yankton meet. At the national trials held on the heels of the Summer Games, seasoned archers -- including those who took part in the Tokyo Olympics -- failed to make the cut in the Indian team.

India squad:

Compound men: Sangampreet Bisla, Abhishek Verma, Rishab Yadav

Compound women: Priya Gurjar, Muskan Kirar, Jyothi Vennam

Recurve men: Aditya Choudhary, Parth Salunkhe, Atul Verma

Recurve women: Ankita Bhakat, Komalika Bari, Ridhi Phor

Schedule: September 21 Qualification round - Compound and recurve

September 22 Team, mixed team eliminations - Compound and recurve

September 23 Team, mixed team eliminations - Compound and recurve

September 24 Individual and team finals - Compound and recurve

September 25 Compound medal matches - Mixed team, men and women

September 26 Recurve medal matches - Mixed team, men and women

