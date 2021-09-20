STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Golfer Aditi Ashok ends 73rd in Portland

Playing her first event in the US since mid-July and after the Olympic Games, Aditi shot 77-72-78.

Published: 20th September 2021 01:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2021 01:03 PM   |  A+A-

Indian golfer Aditi Ashok

Indian golfer Aditi Ashok (Photo| AFP)

By PTI

PORTLAND: India's Aditi Ashok ended a disappointing week with a six-over 78 that saw her finish 73rd at the 2021 Cambia Portland Classic golf tournament here.

Playing her first event in the US since mid-July and after the Olympic Games, Aditi shot 77-72-78.

She will now look to shake off this rust and get back to the form in the last leg of the LPGA season from here on.

Meanwhile, Rolex Rankings No.2 Jin Young Ko, starting for the first time in six weeks, dominated the field.

She carded a bogey-free 69 in the third round, which was also the final round in the event shortened due to rain.

She won by four strokes over Jeongeun Lee and Su Oh.

Ko started with a one-stroke advantage over Gemma Dryburgh and as the latter fell back with a couple of bogey, Ko pulled ahead.

Oh and Lee kept Ko in their sights, with Lee striking an eagle at No.

18 to pull within three shots but a confident Ko drained a 23-foot putt at 18th to close the win.

Oh and Lee both earned the best finishes of their LPGA Tour careers with their tie for the second spot.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Aditi Ashok golf
India Matters
Image for representation
Look who’s saying threats to Hinduism are imaginary 
Calicut University
Calicut varsity makes anti-dowry declaration must for admissions
For representational purpose.
Doctors remove kidney, part of lung to save man from black fungus post-Covid
Rafhan Ummer
Kerala man throws 426 punches in a minute, enters Guinness records

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp