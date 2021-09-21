Shiva Thapa, Sanjeet one hit away from national glory

By ENS & Agencies

Indian male boxers, who were part of the Tokyo Olympics, are not part of the ongoing national championships at IIS, Bellary. But there are other notable names like Shiva Thapa, Mohammad Hussamuddin and Sanjeet. And they are one hit away from glory and earning a spot for the upcoming World Championships.

The trio won their respective semifinal bouts to march into the finals on Monday. Thapa asserted his dominance over Abhishek Yadav of Uttar Pradesh to post a win by unanimous verdict. The experienced ace from Assam will up against SSCB’s Dalveer in the 63.5kg final.Asian champion Sanjeet, meanwhile, was as impressive as Thapa. The SSCB heavyweight (92kg) beat Harsh Kaushik of Delhi 5-0 to set up a final clash with Naveen Kumar of Haryana.