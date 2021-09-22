Equestrian federation may face more trouble

firoz mirza By

CHENNAI: Already in trouble over not following the sports code 2011 in toto, the Equestrian Federation of India (EFI) could further plunge into trouble due to a pending court case. The Delhi High Court on Tuesday adjourned a hearing till October 21 making it almost impossible for EFI to hold an annual general meeting (AGM) by September 30 as mandated by its constitution.

This would also have an effect in the election of officials for at least nine out of 21 vacant spots in EFI. The adjournment of the hearing was done on the request of the federation but it may cast a shadow on upcoming events including the Asian Games trials scheduled next month. Notably, the new season of the EFI begins in October.

On top of that an e-mail sent by the secretary-general Jaiveer Singh to the outgoing executive committee members informing them of their tenure expiry on Monday has not gone down well. According to a member, the tenure of a member can not be terminated through a letter by the secretary’s office but only through an executive board meeting or the house.

A day ahead of the scheduled hearing, Singh mailed to six executive committee members informing them about the completion of their tenures. The mail, however, has not gone down well with the members, said sources. “These members shall continue until the fresh elections. The EFI secretary-general or his secretariat alone cannot take an arbitrary decision on the completion of the tenure of the EC members. Instead, the High Court should be informed or directions should be sought from it on the removal of the members,” said the sources.

Earlier, the EFI had submitted in the court that the tenure of nine out of 21 EC members was coming to an end and therefore election of new members was due. But the request for the adjournment by EFI has stumped the petitioner Rajasthan Equestrian Association. “They are trying to buy time, which, in fact, is not fair for athletes as the EFI’s calendar usually starts in October,” Raghuvendra Singh Dundlod, president of Rajasthan association, told this daily. The EFI secretary-general, however, didn’t comment on the issue saying the matter is sub-judiced.

