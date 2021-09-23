Abhishek Verma elected to World Archery's athletes committee

By PTI

YANKTON: India's three-time World Cup gold medal-winning compound archer Abhishek Verma has been elected to World Archery's athletes' committee for a four-year term.

The 32-year-old was elected alongside reigning women's world champion Natalia Avdeeva of Russia after participants voted during the ongoing World Championships.

Compound archers were polled for their new representatives here.

Verma, a former Asian Games gold-medallist, was the only male candidate but had to earn a majority while Avdeeva and Janine Meissner of Germany were the female candidates.

The Russian received 69 per cent of the votes.

The duo will serve for four years and join chair Naomi Folkard, and members Sjef van den Berg and Crystal Gauvin on the committee.

Terms are staggered to ensure continuity and transfer of knowledge.

Verma, an Arjuna awardee, has won gold medals in the World Cups in Poland (2015) and Paris earlier this year.

He also bagged the yellow metal in the team event in World Cup in Shanghai in 2018.

"I think I can competently defend the rights of athletes, improve interaction with committees and contribute to competitions," Avdeeva was quoted as saying by the World Archery website.

"I think it's a great opportunity to prove yourself, not only as an athlete but also as an administrator," she added.