Sudharsan guides Rovers to victory

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Riding on B Sai Sudharsan’s 76 not out, Sanmar-Jolly Rovers thrashed IOB by nine wickets in the third round of the 16th VAP Trophy limited-overs tournament at IIT-Chemplast ground here on Wednesday. Few matches got cancelled without a ball being bowled, while overs were curtailed in all the remaining matches as a result of the time lost.

Brief scores: Group A: At  Guru Nanak:  Vijay 164/8 in 20 ovs (KB Arun Karthick 66, M Poiyamozhi 3/29) lost to Nelson 167/8 in 20 ovs (W Antony Dhas 67); At SSN: Young Stars 154/9 in 26 ovs (R Sathyanarayan 39, R Ganesh 3/32, P Saravanan 3/25) lost to MCC 158/5 in 25.3 ovs (Ashwin Venkataraman 56); At SRMC: Swaraj 138/8 in 20 ovs (B Rahul 50, S Harish Kumar 5/20) bt UFCC (T Nagar) 128/8 in 20 ovs. Group B: At TI: Grand Slam 192/5 in 30 ovs (R Kavin 56, Bhargav Merai 40 n.o.) bt Globe Trotters 133 in 26.1 ovs (S Aniruda 46, H Trilok Nag 4/29); At CPT- IP: India Pistons vs  MRC ‘A’ (Due to wet conditions the match was called off without a ball being bowled); At IITM-Chemplast: IOB 114 in 26.4 ovs lost to Jolly Rovers 118/1 in 20.5 ovs (B Sai Sudharsan 76 n.o).

TNTA Open tennis c’ship
Around 125 men and 100 women from 20 states will be taking part in the Appaswamy Open Tennis Championship, organised under the auspices of All India Tennis Association and TNTA at Krishnan Tennis Centre from Sep 27 to Oct 2. 
 

