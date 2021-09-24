STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Odisha CM felicitates U-18 Girls Rugby team

Five countries from across Asia including Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, United Arab Emirates, India and the host Uzbekistan participated. 

Published: 24th September 2021 08:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2021 04:16 PM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik handing over the cheque to the team | Express

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik handing over the cheque to the team | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday interacted with the Indian U-18 Girls Rugby team and honoured them with a cash award of Rs 5 lakh for winning silver at Asia Rugby U-18 Girls Rugby Sevens Championship 2021 held at Tashkent in Uzbekistan.

Five countries from across Asia including Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, United Arab Emirates, India and the host Uzbekistan participated. 

Congratulating the team, Chief Minister said, “You played brilliantly and narrowly missed the gold. We are very proud of this achievement. You have shown grit, speed, skill and fierce determination. I am sure this is the start of a new journey in the coming years, you all will make history.”  

The team thanked the Chief Minister for his constant support to sports, particularly Rugby. Minister of State for Sports Tusharkanti Behera was also present.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purposes
No mass gatherings in districts with over 5% Covid positivity rate: Centre
Karnataka High Court (Photo | EPS)
10-year-old moves HC against Karnataka’s language policy
Ashraf Ali and Sultana Khatoon (Left), Vikas Uniyal and Sushma Uniyal (Right)
Hindu, Muslim women donate kidneys to save life of each other's spouse
Teresa and Augnes recite the national anthems of countries at St John’s Cathedral in Brisbane | Express
Kerala sisters from Australia recite national anthems of 193 countries, win hearts, world record

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp