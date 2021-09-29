STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
2022 Commonwealth Games Queen's Baton Relay to be in India from January 12 to 15

The Relay will begin on October 7 at the Buckingham Palace, where Queen Elizabeth II will place her message to the Commonwealth into the Baton.

Published: 29th September 2021 01:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2021 01:17 PM   |  A+A-

Queen's Baton Relay

Queen's Baton Relay (File Photo | AFP)

By PTI

BIRMINGHAM: The Queen's Baton Relay for the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games will be in India for four days between January 12 and 15 during its international journey covering through 72 countries, the organising committee of the showpiece announced on Wednesday.

It will travel for 269 days, spending between two and four days in each nation or territory, covering approximately 140,000 kilometres, having over 7,500 Baton-bearers.

"The Birmingham 2022 Queen's Baton Relay will visit all 72 nations and territories of the Commonwealth yet will travel almost half the distance than the previous Gold Coast Queen's Baton Relay in a bid to reduce the carbon footprint," the organisers stated.

Over the course of the relay, the Baton will spend Christmas Eve in the Seychelles, will bring in the New Year in the Maldives and plans to be in Jamaica over the Easter weekend.

Flying out from Birmingham Airport, the first stop on the Queen's Baton Relay is Cyprus on October 9, shortly followed by Malta.

"After three days in Pakistan, the Baton will spend New Year's Day in the Maldives, before visiting Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and spending four days in India between 12-15 January 2022," the organisers said.

New Zealand will host it on Commonwealth Day during a visit from March 12 to 15, before four days in Australia (March 17-20), hosts of the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games.

The Baton will spend two months travelling around the Caribbean and Americas.

From here, it will spend four days in Canada, arriving on May 26 2022, before visiting Gibraltar.

After stopping off at the Falkland Islands, Jersey, Guernsey and the Isle of Man in first three weeks of June, the Relay will have an extended duration of five days in Scotland, four in Northern Ireland, five in Wales and 25 days covering the length and breadth of England.

"During each visit, nations and territories will host events and activities that showcase untold stories from Baton-bearers, athletes, and young people who are striving for change in their community..."

The global journey will conclude at the Birmingham 2022 Opening Ceremony.

Commonwealth Games Federation President Louise Martin said: "The Queen's Baton Relay is one of the most special aspects of the Commonwealth Games as it so vividly symbolises the friendship, respect and unity across our 72 nations and territories."

"I hope that as many Commonwealth citizens as possible can be part of the Relay so that they can experience the true magic of the Commonwealth Games."

The Birmingham Commonwealth Games will see 4,500 athletes from 72 nations and territories taking part in 11 days of competition from July 28 to August 8, 2022.

