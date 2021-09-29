STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Dandi, Ayush win 400m titles in U-23 nationals

Dandi Jyothika Sri, keen to overcome memories of a disqualification in the National Open Athletics Championships in Warangal a fortnight ago, carried confidence to the track.

Published: 29th September 2021 07:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2021 07:29 AM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Dandi Jyothika Sri (Andhra Pradesh) and Ayush Dabas (Haryana) turned in fine performances to win the women and men’s 400m with personal best times in the inaugural National U20 Athletics Championships at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi on Tuesday. It placed them as the second and fifth fastest Indian quarter-milers respectively this year.

Dandi Jyothika Sri, keen to overcome memories of a disqualification in the National Open Athletics Championships in Warangal a fortnight ago, carried confidence to the track. Only Kiran Pahal chose to not run in the meet. Jyothika Sri’s key rivals were Nancy (Haryana) and Florence Barla (Jharkhand). 

Jyothika Sri, who is from the town of Tanuku in Andhra Pradesh but trains in Hyderabad, won in 53.05 seconds. It was an improvement on her previous best of 54.70. 

It was also the fastest time by an Indian woman on Indian soil this year, going past MR Poovamma’s 53.45 and was only the second fastest after the 52.77 that Priya H Mohan clocked in the World U20 Championships.

