STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Leaving behind two-year-old son for Worlds giving wrestler Ritu Malik sleepless nights

Ritu had been dropping her son at her sister's place every day to ensure she trained regularly for the marquee event

Published: 29th September 2021 10:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2021 10:49 PM   |  A+A-

Making a comeback was a collective decision taken by Ritu and her husband, Shri Bhagwan, an international Greco-Roman himself.

Making a comeback was a collective decision taken by Ritu and her husband, Shri Bhagwan, an international Greco-Roman himself.

By Firoz Mirza 
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Wrestler Ritu Malik should be beaming when she boards the flight for Oslo, Norway on Friday night to compete in the World Championships scheduled from October 2 to 10. Instead, the 27-year-old from Haryana will be leaving for her first international appearance after three years with a heavy heart. The option of pulling out too keeps haunting her every now and then.

The reason? She is having some kind of separation anxiety to leave behind her son, who will turn just two years old next month. Though she has options of leaving him with her sister or mother-in-law in Rohtak, but the mother inside her is making it difficult to leave him behind. The 2018 Worlds in Budapest, Hungary was her last international appearance.

"I don't know how both of us (me and my son) will manage," Ritu told this daily after completing her training session at Chhotu Ram Stadium on Wednesday evening. The freestyle wrestlers are scheduled to leave on Wednesday night while their women counterparts will leave on Friday night followed by the Greco-Roman wrestlers a couple of days later.

Ritu had been dropping her son at her sister's place every day to ensure she trained regularly for the marquee event. "He cannot sleep without me. Managing him in the daytime is not difficult but he needs me at night. But it seems I don't have any other option at the moment. I requested the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) to allow me to train at home so that I can stay with my son but now I have to leave him as we are scheduled to fly back only on October 8."

It certainly was a difficult decision to return to the mat but Ritu felt it would hopefully make son and mother stronger. "He will be celebrating his second birthday on October 11 and I hope, I can win a Worlds medal and gift him that on the occasion. That feeling of leaving him alone is killing me. I hope I board the flight and everything goes off well," said Ritu.

Since becoming a mother, Ritu, a Railway employee, made a comeback in January this year when she won 68kg bronze in the Senior Women National Wrestling Championship in Agra. She then competed in the selection trials held in August to pick national team for the Worlds and finished on the top of the podium to qualify for the event.

Making a comeback was a collective decision taken by Ritu and her husband, Shri Bhagwan, an international Greco-Roman himself. "My family and in-laws supported the decision as they always felt that I can still win international medals. After bronze in the nationals this year, I competed in the trials to ensure I once again represent the country. But now I am worried as the day of departure nears," said Ritu, whose last international medal was 65kg gold in the 2017 Commonwealth Championship.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Wrestler Ritu Malik
India Matters
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (File Photo | PTI)
Leaving Congress where I was sidelined and humiliated, but won't join BJP: Amarinder Singh
Supreme Court (Photo| EPS)
Farmers protest: How can highways be blocked perpetually, asks Supreme Court
SEBI. (File Photo | Reuters)
Sebi bans Infosys, Wipro employees from trading in stock exchanges
P M Suresh
Brain-dead Kerala man saves several lives with organ donation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp