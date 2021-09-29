Reid likely to oversee junior hockey team at World Cup

Swaroop Swaminathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The junior men’s hockey team may have Graham Reid with them during the course of the Wo­rld Cup in Bhubaneswar. If Reid, coach of the senior men’s te­am, does make the trip, it’s ex­pected to be in a similar capa­city to the one that Roeland Oltmans had during the 2016 junior World Cup. India won that World Cup with two ‘coaches’, Harendra Singh and Oltmans, sharing respo­nsibili­t­i­e­s.

The Australian is of course no stranger to the junior team. He is already in situ at the Sports Authority of India campus in Bengaluru, getting reacquainted with the way they play and move by being with them everyday. Saying that, he will be up to speed soon enough because he has seen the team in close quarters a number of times. With a dearth of options due to the pandemic, Reid & the senior team played a number of matches against the junior team when the former was preparing for the Olympics.

With the men’s team not expected to be back in camp for at least another week or two, Reid is already overseeing the junior team with BJ Kariappa, the coach of the junior side. Even when they are back, Reid can afford to spend some time in this dual capacity as the men’s team have a free calendar till the New Year. They originally had the Asian Champions Trophy later this year but Covid-19 has poured cold water over that tournament.

Reid may not be the only staffer of the senior team to be on the trip to Bhubaneswar. Considering the junior team doesn’t have a full-time analytical coach as well as a trainer, it won’t be a surprise if the likes of Robin Arkell (scientific advisor) and Gregg Clark (analytical coach) also travel.

There is no word yet as to whether PR Sreejesh — who travelled with Oltmans to be a goalkeeping mentor in 2016 — could also be in the travelling party. But considering the India custodian enjoys coaching youngsters, do not be surprised if he volunteers for the gig. The WC begins on November 24 and runs til December 5.