India's Minakshi bows out of Thailand Open after close defeat

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India's Minakshi bowed out of the Thailand Open after a close first-round defeat to local boxer Jutamas Jitpong in the women's 51kg event in Phuket on Sunday.

Minakshi fell short in a hard-fought bout as the boxer from Thailand won by a 3-2 split verdict.

In the first round, both the boxers played from a distance and gauged each other's strategy before upping the ante in the second round, which saw a lot of clinching and exchange of punches.

The final round witnessed some fierce and attacking boxing between both the pugilists.

Minakshi landed some clear punches but that was not enough in the end.

Not the start we would've wanted as #Minakshi (51 kg) goes down in a close encounter against local girl Jutamas Jitpong of Thailand at #ThailandOpen2022.



You fought well #PunchMeinHaiDum#Boxing pic.twitter.com/n6vCIjAwJ2 — Boxing Federation (@BFI_official) April 3, 2022

Six Indian boxers, including five women, will be in action on Monday.

In the women's section, Monika (48kg) will face two-time world championships medallist Josie Gabuco of the Philippines in the opening round, while Renu (54kg) will square off against Sirine Charaabi of Italy.

The 2019 Asian Championships bronze medallist Manisha (57kg) will take on Porntip Buapa of Thailand, while Monika (63kg) and Bhagyabati Kachari (75kg) will be up against locals Panpatchara Somnuek and Pornnipa Chutee respectively.

Last edition's gold medallist Ashish Kumar will open his campaign against local boxer Aphisit Khankhokkhruea in the 81kg quarterfinals.

It will be the Indian's first international tournament since the Tokyo Olympics.

In the last edition of the Thailand Open, held in 2019, the Indian contingent signed off with a haul of eight medals, including one gold, four silver and three bronze.