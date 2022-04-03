Rethin, Lakshmi emerge champions at competitions in Madura college

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Second seed Rethin Pranav from Karur beat Dhananjay Athreya 6-4, 6-3 to bag his first ITF junior U-18 title at Madura college, Madurai. Rethin had also won the doubles event. In the girls’ event, Lakshmi Prabha lifted her third consecutive title, beating Madhurima Sawant 2-6, 6-4, 2-1 concd.

National basketball meet

The Tamil Nadu Basketball Association, in association with Basketball Federation of India, will organise the 71st senior national basketball championship at Jawaharlal Nehru indoor stadium, Chennai from April 3-10. Matches will also be held at Petite Seminaries basketball courts under floodlights.

Narrow victory

Maduranthakam CC beat Sumangali CC by five runs in a II division match of Chengalpattu DCA league.

T20 tournament

The District Cricket Association of Chengalpattu will be conducting Shri MG Bavanarayanan Memorial Tournament in T20 format. A total of 14 teams will be picked on first come, first serve basis. The entry fee is `20,000. Those interested can write to H Shankar, honorary secretary of District Cricket Association of Chengalpattu, by April 10.