Ananya bags three titles in girls’ category at Chennai District Table Tennis championships

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: M Ananya of Chennai Achievers bagged three titles in the girls’ category at the Chennai District Table Tennis championships (affiliated to Tamizhaga TT Association) held at Chandra TT Academy, Nolambur. Ananya won the Under-13, Under-15 and Under-19 titles. In the boys’ section, Tanmay Raghavan, R Sarvajit S Sriram, PB Abhinandh and J Sri Sai won the final in different age categories. Maria Ancy clinched the women’s title.

Results: Finals: Men: PB Abhinandh (Chennai Achievers) bt AP Roopan Santhosh (KTTTC) 14-12,11-8,11-6; Boys: Under 11: Tanmay Raghavan (Chennai Achievers) bt H Srivanth (SPTTC) 11-3, 11-2, 11-6; Under 13: R Sarvajit (DBAA) bt Tanmay Raghavan (Chennai Achievers) 8-11,11-7, 6-11,11-5,11-7; Under 15: S Sriram (Chennai Achievers) bt PB Abhinandh (Chennai Achievers) 11-9, 5-11, 11-7, 10-12, 12-10; Under 17: PB Abhinandh (Chennai Achievers) bt S Sriram (Chennai Achievers) 12-10, 8-11,11-9, 11-9; Under 19: J Sri Sai (KTTC) bt PB Abhinandh (Chennai Achievers) 11-9, 8-11, 12-10, 10-12, 11-4; Women: Maria Ancy (Chennai Achievers) bt MRR Preethi (Chennai Achievers) 11-7, 4-11, 4-11,12-10,11-5; Girls: Under 11: M Sadhana (Chennai Achievers) bt Harjani (KTTC) 11-8,11-3, 11-9; Under 13: M Ananya (Chennai Achievers) bt RH Maansi (DBAA) 11-7, 11-6, 11-8; Under 15: M Ananya (Chennai Achievers) bt SA Tanishkaa (Chennai Achievers) 11-6,11-7, 13-11; Under 17: MRR Preethi (Chennai Achievers) bt M Ananya (Chennai Achievers) 10-12,11-13,11-4,11-9,11-8; Under 19: M Ananya (Chennai Achievers) bt M Bhagyashree (KTTC) 11-9,11-4,11-9.