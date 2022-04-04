Familiar contenders Tamil Nadu off to a strong start

Swaroop Swaminathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Even before the beginning of Tamil Nadu’s opening encounter at the 71st senior basketball nationals against Delhi, they had their game face on. The lay-ups, alley-oops, shooting from inside the paint and from three point land... almost all of them made that unmistakable swish sound as they found the basket. It was a near perfect warm-up session. In the other coast, Delhi were doing their own routine — a mix of gentle aerobic exercises and some shooting from the two-point zone. The score read 0-0 then but the vast gulf in class between the two sides meant the result was already a foregone conclusion.

That gulf in class was in evidence less than 10 seconds into the match when H Muin Bek sliced through Delhi to score a simple two-pointer. The TN skipper, Bek, is of course not an unfamiliar name for Indian fans for he’s a part of the national team. In his free-time, the 26-year-old loves to sketch. At the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium on Sunday night, he used the wooden flooring as his canvas to weave patterns. TN also had two other players (Aravind Kumar and A Aravind) who are part of the current national set-up.

That, again, is not a surprise as their men’s team are one of the most successful sides at the senior nationals, having won it 10 times. They have a strong foundation at the grassroots, some investment (their last team in 2018 saw them being coached by a foreigner) and a surge in popularity thanks to a bull run in the aughts (they won the event in five consecutive years from 1999) has kept the pipeline running. After the match, which TN pocketed 85-47, TN coach, CV Sunny, opined they didn’t play up to their true potential. “They are capable of more,” he said.

“We were missing a few baskets in the first quarter and that’s when we changed the pattern of defence. We went away from a man-marking to a half-court and they couldn’t cope after that. We started making more baskets.” That change also resulted in the game becoming one-sided, scoring wise. At one stage, the two sides were only separated by five points before TN blew the game open with a number of interceptions and easy two-pointers. Punjab, the defending champions beat Gujarat 105-69.